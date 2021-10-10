Two Influential Leaders Quit Farooq Abdullah's NC Party, Set to Join BJP

In a jolt to the National Conference, two senior leaders Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia resigned from the party on Sunday, 10 October.

Ending all speculations, Rana who was the provincial president of the party in the Jammu region, announced this decision in a media interaction.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah has received and accepted the resignations of Mr Slathia and Mr Rana. No further action or comment is deemed necessary," National Conference tweeted.