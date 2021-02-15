Twitter Okays Anil Vij’s ‘Destroy’ Tweet Post Disha Ravi’s Arrest

Twitter, on Monday, 15 February, said that a tweet calling for the complete eradication of those with seeds of “anti-nationalism” in their minds by Haryana’s home minister Anil Vij was “not subject to removal” from the microblogging platform. Twitter also, according to screenshots shared by Vij, said that they had investigated the said tweet.

Two days after the arrest of 21-year-old activist Disha Ravi, Anil Vij had tweeted in Hindi:

“Whoever harbours the seeds of anti-nationalism in their mind, has to be destroyed from the roots, be it Disha Ravi or anyone else.”