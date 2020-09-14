Trust MPs Will Give United Message That We Stand With Soldiers: PM

He also addressed the conditions under which the Monsoon Session was being held, given the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There is coronavirus and there is duty. The MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate and express gratitude to them. This time, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be held at different times during the day. It'll be held on Saturday and Sunday too. All the MPs have accepted this,” he said.

PM Modi also said that he hoped that a vaccine would be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, and that scientists succeed in helping everyone out of this problem posed by coronavirus.