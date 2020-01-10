TMC MP Mahua Moitra Put on Trial in Defamation Case Filed by Zee
A Delhi court Friday, 10 January put Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on trial for allegedly defaming Zee Media Corporation Ltd.
Additional Chief Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja framed the charges against the politician under section 499 and 500 (related to criminal defamation) of Indian Penal Code.
The offence of defamation provides a simple imprisonment which may extent up to two years.
The court had on 17 December granted bail to the politician on a personal bond of Rs 20,000, after she appeared before it in pursuance to the summons issued against her.
The court had earlier asked the parties whether there was possibility of settlement between the parties.
The suggestion was, however, denied by Moitra who said they had a “substantive” case separately going on in another court.
Prior to that, Moitra had filed a criminal defamation complaint against Zee News and its editor-in-chief, Sudhir Chaudhary, in connection with a show aired by it on one of her speeches delivered in Parliament.
The court had on November 4 summoned the accused in the case filed by the politician.
