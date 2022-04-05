'Tired of Waiting for Top Brass': Ahmad Patel's Son Hints About Leaving Congress

Late Congress leader Ahmad Patel's son Faisal on Tuesday, 5 April, expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's leadership and hinted that he was exploring moving away from the INC.

"Tired of waiting around. No encouragement from the top brass. Keeping my options open," Faisal Patel said in a tweet, suggestion that he was unhappy with his lack of a position in the party.

This comes after Patel, on 27 March, had said he was "not sure" about his formal entry into the politics, but that he would be working for the Congress party from "behind the scenes" in his home district of Bharuch and Narmada.