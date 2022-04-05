'Tired of Waiting for Top Brass': Ahmad Patel's Son Hints About Leaving Congress
This comes after Patel, on 27 March, had said he was "not sure" about his formal entry into the politics
Late Congress leader Ahmad Patel's son Faisal on Tuesday, 5 April, expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's leadership and hinted that he was exploring moving away from the INC.
"Tired of waiting around. No encouragement from the top brass. Keeping my options open," Faisal Patel said in a tweet, suggestion that he was unhappy with his lack of a position in the party.
This comes after Patel, on 27 March, had said he was "not sure" about his formal entry into the politics, but that he would be working for the Congress party from "behind the scenes" in his home district of Bharuch and Narmada.
"Starting 1st of April, I will be touring the 7 assembly seats of Bharuch & Narmada districts. My team will assess the current reality of the political situation and will make major changes if needed to accomplish our main goal- win all 7 seats god willing," he had said in a tweet.
Later talking to IANS, he had said, "I am not joining politics at the moment and not sure about joining the party yet." However, Faisal said that if he joins politics, he "may not enter into electoral politics but work for the party."
Ahmed Patel, who passed away in 2020, was the political secretary of Sonia Gandhi and during 10 years of the UPA rule (2004-2014). He was considered as one of the "most powerful" aides of Sonia Gandhi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.