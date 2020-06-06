Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 6 June, took to Twitter to attack the Modi government, saying that it was “actively destroying” the economy “by refusing to give cash support to people and MSMEs.”“This is Demon 2.0,” wrote Gandhi on Twitter, sharing a news report by Hindustan Times on India’s economy.‘Draconian Lockdown’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul on State of Economy‘Criminal to Not Support MSMEs’Gandhi has been demanding cash aid for the needy and MSMEs for the past several days.On Tuesday, Gandhi said it is criminal on the part of the government not to give immediate cash support to MSMEs, which are closing down.He further wrote that the worst was yet to come because of the government’s “lack of support to the poor and the MSME sector.”He had earlier also urged the government to provide Rs 7,500 cash assistance to the labourers in the country who were on the streets, trying to make their way home.Purpose of 4 Lockdowns Failed, What’s Govt’s Exit Plan, Asks Rahul We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.