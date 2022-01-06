Telangana HC Grants Bail to State BJP Chief Sanjay, Political Slugfest Continues

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, 5 January, granted bail to BJP state chief and MP Bandi Sanjay who was arrested three days ago for defying COVID-19 norms while staging a protest.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan ordered the release of Sanjay on personal surety. The high court set aside the orders of a Karimnagar court, which had sent the MP to judicial custody for 14 days.

Sanjay was arrested on the night of 2 January in Karimnagar, when he was staging a protest against a government order relating to transfer of government employees and teachers. Police foiled the protest for defying curbs in view of the COVID-19 situation.