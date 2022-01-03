Telangana BJP Prez Sent to 14-Day Custody Over Violation of COVID Norms

According to the remand, Kumar was arrested for "disobedience of the orders promulgated by the government, wrongfully restraining the public by obstructing the public way, assault and causing simple and grievous hurt to deter a public servant while discharging their duties, and damaging public property..."

The charges were levied against Kumar, district BJP president Gangadi Krishna Reddy, and several others, while they "proposed to conduct a deeksha" along with party workers at the BJP office in Karimnagar.

Citing violation of COVID-19 norms, the remand stated that Kumar and others "set up tents and platforms on the road, and asked their party leaders and workers to participate in the meeting in large numbers, and also made vide publicly through social media and other media."

The police further said that all the accused decided to pay a "deaf ear" to the prior intimation and notice served by them against conducting the event, and that Kumar had formed an "unlawful assembly, sitting in his party office, in preparation to attack the police party..."

The remand further alleged that "kerosene bottles and sticks" were kept ready in order to attack the police, adding that Huzurabad ACP Sri Venkat Reddy and several other police personnel were assaulted, and that they sustained injuries.