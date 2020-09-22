Signboard of Swami Vivekananda Road in JNU Vandalised, Claims ABVP

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) unit of ABVP on Tuesday, 22 September, filed a police complaint alleging that signboard of road named after Swami Vivekananda in the campus was vandalised.

“In what can be said as a repetitive attempt to undermine Indian cultural ethos and sentiments, miscreants in JNU have damaged the ‘Vivekananda Marg’ signboard at the main ring road. This is not the first time that such an anti-cultural mindset has been put to work in the JNU campus,” the ABVP said in a statement.

They also added that earlier “anti-religious” writings were painted on the a Vivekananda statue on campus.