Sonia Gandhi To Hold Virtual Meet With Opposition Leaders on 20 August
Reports said that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee would also be among those attending the meeting called by Gandhi.
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi will hold a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, as well as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on 20 August, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday, 12 August, according to The Times of India.
Reports said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would also be among those attending the meeting.
The meet is aimed at consolidating the unity presented by the Opposition during the just-concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament. Leaders of the Opposition presented a united front during the session and also held a meeting at Parliament on Thursday, ahead of their protest march to Vijay Chowk.
Soon after the march, leaders of the Opposition also met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to discuss the ruckus in the Upper House on Wednesday, 11 August.
The effort from Gandhi comes days after a dinner hosted by Kapil Sibal at his residence, creating a buzz in political circles given his recent role in party affairs.
Sibal is one of the Group of 23 behind the letter written to Gandhi calling for wide-ranging reforms in the party.
IANS reported that among those in attendance at the meeting held on Monday night were NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, RLD President Jayant Chaudhary, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, accompanied with his senior party leader Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, besides Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, and Anand Sharma.
(With inputs from The Times of India, IANS and NDTV)
