Shiv Sena Nominates Priyanka Chaturvedi for Rajya Sabha Polls

The Shiv Sena on Thursday, 12 March, nominated its deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi as the party's candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra, a party leader said.

Chaturvedi had quit the Congress and joined the Shiv Sena in April 2019 as she was upset with Congress's decision to reinstate the party workers, who had allegedly misbehaved with her.

She was made the deputy leader of the Sena.