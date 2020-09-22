Sharad Pawar to Fast to Show Solidarity With Suspended RS MPs

The eight suspended Rajya Sabha members, including Derek O’Brien and Sanjay Singh, on Monday refused to leave the House and later spent the night on the Parliament lawns, where they staged a sit-in with placards that read: "We will fight for farmers" and "Parliament assassinated.”

The members suspended from the House are Rajeev Satav, KK Ragesh, Syed Nasir Hussain, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Elamaram Kareem, Singh and O’Brien.

However, they ended their sit-in on Tuesday after Opposition parties staged a walkout from the Upper House, demanding immediate revocation of the suspension of eight MPs, failing which they threatened to boycott the remaining monsoon session.