‘Credit Modi for the Move’: Sharad Pawar Speaks After Ajit Joins Hands With BJP

Speaking for the first time after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said that he is not worried about the developments and added that some leaders within the party took a "different stand" before an important meeting on 6 July.
"I had called a meeting of all the leaders on 6th July where some important issue was to be discussed and some changes were to be made within the party but before that meeting, some of the leaders have taken a different stand," Sharad Pawar told reporters shortly after his nephew took oath as the new deputy CM of the state.
Eight other leaders were also inducted as ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet, including Sharad Pawar loyalists Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, and Hassan Mushrif.
Importantly, the development comes weeks after Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, along with Praful Patel, were made NCP working presidents, months after Pawar resigned as party chief and is a jolt to Sharad Pawar and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra.
Here are the key highlights from NCP National President Sharad Pawar's press address on Sunday, 2 July:
"Two days ago, the BJP issues a statement saying that the NCP is riddled with corruption. They mentioned the Sahakari Bank and irrigation scam while saying so. I am happy that they gave place to the same NCP leaders in the cabinet proving that their allegations were baseless and freed all those facing allegations of any such claims."
"Some NCP leaders have taken a stand different than the party's. In the meeting scheduled for 6 July, some questions were supposed to be addressed. But before we could address these questions, they took a different stand and are claiming to be the party."
"How different is the stand of the MLAs taken will be clarified in the next 2-3 days. Some of them have contacted me and said that they were misled into giving signatures to support the government."
"Opposition parties are calling me to tell me that they are still with us. Mamata Banerjee, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, called to show support."
"I will step out tomorrow and take blessings at the YB Chavan memorial in Karad, address a gathering of Dalits and start travelling across the state and the country."
"You might claim to be the NCP and make statements, I won't comment on that or fight over it. We will take the fight to the people. The stand of the people is in our favour is what I am confident about."
"He (Ajit) has resigned as the Leader of Opposition. We will have deliberations in the next few days and appoint somebody on the post. It can be from any of the three parties including Congress or Shiv Sena (UBT)."
"All the nine people who have taken oath will be acted against."
"The meeting was of the party MLAs. I did not talk to anybody before that. Some of them called and told me that they were helpless and didn't have a choice but to sign the letter of support after being called there. They said they will meet me after 2-3 days and those are the only people I spoke to."
"Before going for the meeting, Chhagan Bhujbal had apprised me of what is happening. He said that whatever is happening is not right and he will go there to take stock of the situation and get back to me. He got back to me by taking oath."
"Credit PM Modi for this. There was unrest in some leaders who were facing cased and hence this move was made."
"We will work unitedly with the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Even the Opposition unity being pitched at the national level will be strengthened."
"I am not as upset with anybody but I had appointed Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare myself. They went against the party president, that is not right."
