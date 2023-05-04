'Won't Have to Protest After 2 Days': Sharad Pawar to NCP Workers on Resignation

In an address to party workers protesting against his resignation as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar on Thursday, 4 May, said that they "won't have to protest after two days."
"I respect your sentiments. Give me two days to decide and I assure you you will not have to protest after two days," said the party supremo while addressing them in Mumbai.
This is the first time since Tuesday that Pawar spoke on his decision to resign which he put on hold after party workers took to streets in protest across the state.
Several office bearers of the party in Dharashiv, Buldana, and Thane also resigned from their posts in protest.
'I Can't Tell Him What to Do': Uddhav Thackeray
In his first statement on the matter, former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief on Thursday said that Pawar's decision is not final yet and that any outcome would not affect the alliance.
"Sharad Pawar has the right to resign and the workers have the right to protest. How can I tell him to do anything? What if he does not need my advice? He will do what's best for the party. His decision will not affect the MVA," Thackeray said while addressing the media.
Commenting on the MVA's show of strength rallies that were cancelled following Pawar's announcement on Tuesday, Thackeray said: "The 'Vajtramuth' rallies have been halted for the month of May only due to the rising heat. There is no other reason for it."
Where Does Pawar's Decision Stand?
A meeting of senior party leaders is scheduled at Mumbai' Yashwantrao Chavan Centre on Friday to decide the next course of action, even though senior NCP leaders have said that the party supremo is still firm on his decision to quit the post.
"A meeting will be held tomorrow with saheb following which there will be clarity. But he is firm on his decision," said senior leader Praful Patel in Mumbai on Thursday.
Party leader Jitendra Awhad, who was seen in tears on stage after Pawar announced his resignation, said that the latter should continue on the post at least till the next elections.
Several Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and DMK chief MK Stalin spoken to Pawar on Thursday over the phone in a bid to convince hi to continue as the NCP chief, sources said.
