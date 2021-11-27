Senior Congress Leader Mukesh Goel Joins AAP in Delhi
Goel joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Senior Congress leader Mukesh Goel joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi on Saturday, 27 November.
The 54-year-old MLA from Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar constituency joined the party in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, national secretary Pankaj Gupta and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta.
Earlier in the month, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had mentioned that several Congress leaders were in talks to switch to AAP.
Goel was recently made a senior spokesperson of the communications department of Delhi Congress in preparation for the civic polls slated to be held next year.
Currently, the BJP is in control of all the three corporations of Delhi — North Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
