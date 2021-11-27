Senior Congress Leader Mukesh Goel Joins AAP in Delhi

Senior Congress leader Mukesh Goel joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi on Saturday, 27 November.

The 54-year-old MLA from Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar constituency joined the party in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, national secretary Pankaj Gupta and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta.

Earlier in the month, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had mentioned that several Congress leaders were in talks to switch to AAP.