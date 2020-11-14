Senior BJP Leader from Madhya Pradesh Kailash Sarang Passes Away

Senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh Kailash Sarang died in a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, 14 November. Kailash Sarang had been ill for several days. Kailash Sarang was the father of former minister and Narela MLA Vishvas Sarang.

Kailash Sarang worked closely with late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpai and strengthened the foundation of the Jana Sangh in Madhya Pradesh.