Scrap Polls in 5 TN Seats: AIADMK Alleges Cash Distribution By DMK

Speaking to the media outside of the Election Commission's office, Jayakumar alleged, "The DMK is an expert at murdering democracy. DMK trusts money more than democracy. Till the Thirumanagalam formula came there was no culture of paying money for votes in Tamil Nadu. But for the first time, they murdered democracy, gave money and bought votes in Thirumangalam. They are using the same formula in every election. Despite them spending money, AIADMK has won under MGR, Amma and EPS in the past."