RSS’ Bhaiyyaji Joshi Urges Modi Govt to Convince States on CAA

RSS Sarkaryavaha Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi in an address from Bengaluru on 16 March, which was also telecast live, congratulated the BJP for the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and also said that it was the ‘duty of the central government to convince all state governments.’

Delhi’s AAP government is now the eleventh state government to move a resolution against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The others are Kerala, Telangana, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

Showing support for the Act, he said, “All political parties, should try to clear their issues. In the interest of the nation, people should try to understand and support this movement. We are asking not only the BJP but all political parties, should discuss, since the BJP is in the ruling part they should take some initiative to call the people. I think the Home Minister and PM are trying to do the same as well. Central government will take steps, they have to remove the confusions. It is the duty of the central government to convince all state governments.”