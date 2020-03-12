RJD Fields Candidates for 2 RS Seats in Bihar, Snubs Congress

The RJD on Thursday, 12 March, announced its candidates for two Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar that it seeks to wrest from the NDA, in a surprise move that caught off-guard the Congress, its alliance partner.

The RJD fielded Prem Chandra Gupta, a sitting Rajya Sabha MP and close aide of party president Lalu Prasad, and a political greenhorn Amarendra Dhari Singh.

They filed their nominations immediately after their names were announced by RJD state president Jagadanand Singh, who also scoffed at a recent "open letter" written by AICC in-charge of Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil, reminding Tejashwi Yadav of the "promise" of giving it one seat.