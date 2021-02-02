Rajya Sabha: Slogans Against Farm Laws; House Adjourned Till 11:30
According to media reports, the Opposition parties had moved a motion for discussion of the farmers’ issues.
Amid slogans, demanding a repeal of the three contentious farm laws, Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, 2 February, convened the first functional session since the commencement of the Budget session for 2021.
According to media reports the Opposition parties had moved a motion for discussion of the farmers’ issue on Tuesday. In response to this, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that the discussion will be held on Wednesday.
“President has referred to farmers’ agitation in his address. I wanted the discussion to start today but I was told that the discussion first starts in Lok Sabha. Keeping this in mind we have agreed to have a discussion on President’s address tomorrow.”M Venkaiah Naidu, according to ANI
Venkaiah Naidu also according to ANI, said that there were “discussions threadbare in the House on farm laws.”
“It is a wrong impression being created that there was no discussion. With regard to voting, people may have their own arguments but every party had completed their part and made suggestions.”
Opposition according to ANI, on Tuesday, walked out of the Rajya Sabha.
The House has been adjourned till 11:30 am.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.