Be Wary of Chinese Actions at Borders: Rajnath to Army Commanders

Talking about empowering the force, Singh tweeted, "We will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the arms of our Armed forces."

He expressed his confidence in the force and said that he is extremely proud of the initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army in the current security environment.

"The Indian Army has been successful in addressing several challenges to the security and sovereignty of this country since Independence," Singh said. "Be it the problem of terrorism, insurgency or any external attack, the Army has played a significant role in neutralising those threats," added the minister.