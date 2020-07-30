After Rejecting Proposal Thrice, Raj Guv’s Nod to Assembly Session

After rejecting the state government's proposal to call a special Assembly session in Rajasthan thrice, Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday, 29 July, finally approved the revised proposal sent by the state government requesting to convene special Assembly session on 14 August after holding a Cabinet meeting in the evening.

The governor, in his order, has directed that all measures should be adopted during the conduct of the Assembly session, as per the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, in morning, Mishra rejected the revised proposal of the Ashok Gehlot government for the third time while Gehlot, soon after the rejection of the proposal, met him for the fourth time to end the deadlock between the two.

Gehlot on Wednesday morning called the rejection a 'love letter'.