Rajasthan CM Accuses BJP of Trying to Poach MLAs, Destabilise Govt
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot claims that BJP is offering up to Rs 15 crore to Congress MLAs to poach them
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the state government while addressing a press conference on Saturday, 11 July. CM Gehlot reportedly accused the BJP of buying over MLAs to destabilise his government at a time when the country continues to fight the COVID-19 crisis.
“We must focus on fighting the coronavirus and that is what we are doing but they (BJP) are trying to destabilise the government. It wasn’t so during Vajpayee ji’s time but after 2014 there is pride and division on basis of religion.”Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, as reported by ANI
Gehlot alleged that the BJP has been offering MLAs Rs 10 crore in advance and even up to Rs 15 crores after the government toppled, in order to poach them. The Rajasthan CM raked up previous instances in Karnataka in 2019 and MP where a Congress led government was toppled by the BJP amid claims of MLAs switching allegiance.
Ashok Gehlot claimed that the State BJP president Satish Poonia and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore are “playing games to topple our govt on behest of their central leadership,” reported ANI.
Rubbishing the allegations, Satish Poonia told ANI, “Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is a cunning politician, he is trying to blame BJP for his failure in governance. The allegations are completely baseless. He has the numbers, who will try to destabilise the government.”
Taking a further dig at the BJP, that is the main Opposition in the state, Gehlot added, “They used to speak of ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ but now they are afraid of Congress. Government is stable in Rajasthan, it will complete its full term. We are engaged in preparations to win the next election,” reported ANI.
The Rajasthan chief minister’s comments come a day after at least 24 state Congress MLAs alleged that the BJP was trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state by ‘luring’ legislators. In a joint statement, the MLAs also stated that the top leadership of the BJP was involved in the ‘conspiracy’ reported PTI.
Out of 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, the Congress holds 107 seats and has support from 12 independent MLAs.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.