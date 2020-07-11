Rajasthan CM Accuses BJP of Trying to Poach MLAs, Destabilise Govt

The Rajasthan chief minister’s comments come a day after at least 24 state Congress MLAs alleged that the BJP was trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state by ‘luring’ legislators. In a joint statement, the MLAs also stated that the top leadership of the BJP was involved in the ‘conspiracy’ reported PTI.

Out of 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, the Congress holds 107 seats and has support from 12 independent MLAs.