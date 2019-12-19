‘Insult to India’s Soul’: Rahul Slams Govt on Anti-CAA Protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 19 December, said the government has insulted the soul of India by suppressing its voice and preventing peaceful protests by shutting down telephones, the internet and metro stations.
“This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones and the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose Section 144 to suppress India's voice and prevent peaceful protests. To do so is an insult to India's soul,” he said on Twitter.
His message came on a day when the government shut down internet services and closed as many as 16 metro stations in the national capital amid protests.
Gandhi is currently on an official tour of South Korea.
His party also accused the government of muzzling the voice of people through "draconian measures" like shutting down internet services and misusing prohibitory orders, and said an "undeclared emergency" has been imposed in the country.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra warned that "the more the government tries to suppress the voice of people, the louder it will become".
