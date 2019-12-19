‘Insult to India’s Soul’: Rahul Slams Govt on Anti-CAA Protests

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 19 December, said the government has insulted the soul of India by suppressing its voice and preventing peaceful protests by shutting down telephones, the internet and metro stations.

“This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones and the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose Section 144 to suppress India's voice and prevent peaceful protests. To do so is an insult to India's soul,” he said on Twitter.