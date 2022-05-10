Rahul Dravid Refutes Media Reports on Attending BJP Youth Meet in Himachal
Reports had suggested that the cricket coach would attend an event of BJP's youth wing in Dharamshala.
Cricketer Rahul Dravid on Tuesday, 10 May, refuted reports which had suggested that the head coach of the Indian cricket team would attend an event of BJP's youth wing in Dharamshala.
Dravid told news agency ANI that the reports of his attending a meeting in Himachal Pradesh from 12-15 May are "incorrect".
Speaking to The Indian Express, BJP Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria had earlier stated that Rahul Dravid's name was on a list of tentative speakers prepared by the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha office in Delhi. Nehria had noted that the cricketer's confirmation was awaited.
"The National Working Committee of BJP Yuva Morcha will be held in Dharamshala from May 12 to 15. The national leadership of the BJP and the leadership of Himachal Pradesh will be involved. BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Minister will also attend the session," the BJP MLA had told ANI.
He added that Dravid's presence would help send a message to the youth that they can excel in various fields.
This comes ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, which are slated to be held later this year.
In 2017, BJP had secured 44 seats and formed majority in Himachal Pradesh which has 68 Assembly constituencies. The runner-up, Congress, had won 21 seats.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh witnessed unrest earlier this week as Khalistan flags were put up at the gate and boundary wall of the state Assembly complex in Dharamshala. Following the incident on Sunday evening, the HP government had then ordered for all inter-state borders to be sealed.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and ANI)
