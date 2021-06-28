Punjab: Sidhu To Meet Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday

Amid an ongoing tussle within the Punjab Congress unit, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi on Tuesday, 29 June, sources in his office said on Monday, 28 June, news agency PTI reported.

From accusing a ‘system’ run by two families of ignoring Punjab’s welfare for their own business interests to stating that he isn’t a showpiece to be shelved after a good show in the elections, former Punjab minister and television commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu’s recent interviews to multiple news outlets show how the Amritsar-based leader continues to remain disgruntled with the state leadership.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi has been meeting party leaders from Punjab to review the political situation in the state in order to take steps to strengthen the party.