Sidhu to Be Made Punjab Congress Chief, Amarinder Singh to Remain CM: Reports

Amid a tussle within the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be appointed as the chief of the state party unit, reports said on Thursday, 15 July.

Sidhu will replace Sunil Jakkar, India Today reported, adding that a formal announcement on this is expected soon.

Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder Singh will remain the chief minister of Punjab at least till the Assembly elections next year, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat told news agency ANI on Thursday.

"Captain Amarinder Singh is our CM for the last four-and-a-half years and we will go to the elections with his leadership," Rawat said.