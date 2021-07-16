Amid Tussle Over Sidhu, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Writes to Sonia Gandhi
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, reports said on Friday, 16 July, amid continuing tussle in the party's state unit.
Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, will visit Chandigarh on Saturday, 17 July, and meet CM Amarinder Singh, news agency ANI reported.
Earlier on Friday, Navjot Singh Sidhu arrived at 10 Janpath in Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi, where Rawat was also present.
The meeting came a day after reports said that Sidhu is likely to be appointed as Punjab Congress chief, replacing Sunil Jakhar.
However, late on Thursday, 15 July, NDTV quoted sources as saying that the Punjab CM is 'unhappy' with Sidhu's likely elevation.
The tussle comes ahead of the Assembly elections in the state scheduled for early next year, and may hurt the party, which is seeking re-election after its win in 2017.
