To Save Power, Govt Offices to Work From 7.30 AM to 2 PM from 2 May: Punjab CM
The new timings will apply from 2 May to 15 July.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced a change in government office timings, from the existing existing 9 am- 5 pm to 7:30 am to 2 pm.
These timings will remain applicable through the summer - from 2 May to 15 July and are aimed at reducing electricity consumption at the offices.
Announcing the decision, the Chief Minister said that the decision has been taken to help common people get their work done at government offices easily during the scorching summer months.
"This will enable people to come early to government offices without taking leave from work. It will also help employees as they will be able to attend social functions after office hours and also spend more time at home with their children," CM Mann said.
The decision will be applicable to all government offices in Punjab.
The CM said that this will also help in saving around 300-350 MW power as a considerable chunk of power was being consumed in government offices. Bhagwant Mann said that as per the data of PSPCL the leak load of board starts after 1 pm in the day.
Topics: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
