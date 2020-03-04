Puducherry CM Urges Amit Shah to Withdraw New Provisions in NPR

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Wednesday, 4 March, urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to withdraw the new provisions in the National Population Register (NPR) 2020 as they were causing panic among the people.

In a letter to Shah, the Chief Minister said the population census should be as per the 2010 format and the additional provisions now included in the NPR should be withdrawn.

The Chief Minister said the people were panicky over the additional provisions in the NPR, hence he urged the Union Minister to scrap the provisions.

He said that already West Bengal, Bihar and Kerala, among others, have expressed their protest against the NPR and taken a stand they would not implement the NPR 2020.