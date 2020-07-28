Priyanka Gandhi Writes to CM Yogi Over Rising Kidnappings in UP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, 28 July wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asserting that the law and order in the state is in a shambles due to increase in the kidnapping incidents. She, in her letter, also raised the issue of alleged kidnapping of businessman Vikram Tyagi from Ghaziabad.

In the letter, Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the party's general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, said, "Kidnapping incidents are increasing in Uttar Pradesh. Law and order situation is deteriorating. Please set in place the law and order situation. The public is worried."