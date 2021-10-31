Priyanka Gandhi Promises Farm Loan Waivers, Gas Cylinders in UP’s Gorakhpur

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday, 31 October, addressed a rally at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's home turf in Gorakhpur, promising the attendees good prices on paddy and wheat and a waiver on farm loans ahead of the 2022 polls in the state, as per PTI.

Noting how things in the state have opposed the views of Guru Gorakhnath, a saint whose Mutt is headed by Yogi Adityanath, she took a dig at the BJP leader. Gandhi, who is on a rally in the poll-bound state also interacted with members of the farming and fishing communities.

Promising fisheries the same status and facilities as agriculture if Congress comes to power, she said, "The rights of people of the Nishad community will be restored in sand mining and fisheries. Apart from this, a university named after Guru Machendranath will also be set up," reported PTI.