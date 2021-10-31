Priyanka Gandhi Promises Farm Loan Waivers, Gas Cylinders in UP’s Gorakhpur
The Congress leader made a variety of poll promises while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday, 31 October, addressed a rally at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's home turf in Gorakhpur, promising the attendees good prices on paddy and wheat and a waiver on farm loans ahead of the 2022 polls in the state, as per PTI.
Noting how things in the state have opposed the views of Guru Gorakhnath, a saint whose Mutt is headed by Yogi Adityanath, she took a dig at the BJP leader. Gandhi, who is on a rally in the poll-bound state also interacted with members of the farming and fishing communities.
Promising fisheries the same status and facilities as agriculture if Congress comes to power, she said, "The rights of people of the Nishad community will be restored in sand mining and fisheries. Apart from this, a university named after Guru Machendranath will also be set up," reported PTI.
In her poll promises, Gandhi told farmers that not only would their loans be fully waived, but Congress would also purchase sugarcane at Rs 400 per quintal and wheat and paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal each, according to PTI.
Further, the Congress general secretary also said that women in the state would get three free gas cylinders a year, along with Anganwadi workers who would receive an honorarium of Rs 10,000.
Adding that a Congress government in the state would regularise contractual work, Gandhi said that over 20 lakh youths would be given government jobs.
In the last assembly elections in the state, which were held in 2017, the Congress had won a meagre seven seats out of a total of 403. Priyanka Gandhi's 'Pratigya Yatra' will take her across the state, helping Congress boost their image ahead of the 2022 elections.
(With inputs from PTI)
