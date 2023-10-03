'Does Congress Want to Take Away Minority Rights?': PM Modi on Caste Census

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday 3 October, said that the Congress party's call for 'jitna abaadi utna haq (the more the population, the more the share in resources)' goes against the rights of the minorities of the country.

"Since yesterday, Congress leaders are saying 'jitni aabadi utna haq'... I was wondering what the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has to say about it. He used to say that minorities have the first right to the country's resources. But now the Congress is saying that the population of a community will decide who will have how much share in a country's resources," said PM Modi while addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district.