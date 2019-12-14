Prashant Kishor Submits Resignation, Not Accepted by Nitish Kumar

“He is a very senior leader of the party. If he says anything about me, I do not mind it. Nitish Kumar has told me to not worry about anything that any party leader says about me,” Kishor quipped, reported PTI.

“As the national president, he (Kumar) has to take a call on who has been in the wrong and who has been not. I stand by the views I have expressed. And I do not sense any hostility against myself in the party either,” he added.

Nitish Kumar, who had spoken out against the amendments to the Citizenship Act in public, had changed his stand on the eve of the Bill's presentation in the Lok Sabha.