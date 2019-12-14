Prashant Kishor Submits Resignation, Not Accepted by Nitish Kumar
Peeved over his party's support in the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament, Janata Dal (United) Vice President Prashant Kishor on Saturday, 14 December, handed over his resignation to party chief Nitish Kumar. However, the Bihar chief minister turned it down, sources said.
The reported development comes to fore after Kishor held a meeting with the Kumar. After the closed-door meeting concluded, Kishor said he stood by the “views I have expressed.”
‘CAB Becomes Discriminatory When Combined with NRC’
After the meeting, speaking to media, Kishor said,
“He is a very senior leader of the party. If he says anything about me, I do not mind it. Nitish Kumar has told me to not worry about anything that any party leader says about me,” Kishor quipped, reported PTI.
“As the national president, he (Kumar) has to take a call on who has been in the wrong and who has been not. I stand by the views I have expressed. And I do not sense any hostility against myself in the party either,” he added.
Nitish Kumar, who had spoken out against the amendments to the Citizenship Act in public, had changed his stand on the eve of the Bill's presentation in the Lok Sabha.
On the Offensive on Twitter
Following the developments, Prashant Kishor tweeted on Sunday with the hashtag #NotGivingUp, equating NRC to ‘demonetisation of citizenship.’
It was on Monday, 9 December, that Kishor first took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the party's decision to support the Bill.
On Thursday, Kishor tweeted that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act ‘could turn into a lethal combo’ and will discriminate and even prosecute people based on religion.
By Friday, he was urging India’s non-BJP chief ministers to refuse to enforce the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, to ‘save the soul of India’.
AAP Ropes in Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confirmed The Quint’s 11 December report about a possible tie-up between the Aam Aadmi Party and Prashant Kishor’s political consultancy firm, I-PAC.
