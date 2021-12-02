Congress' Leadership Not a Divine Right: Prashant Kishor Post Mamata's UPA Jibe

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday, 2 December, took to Twitter to deliver a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that Congress's leadership is not the divine right of an individual especially when the party has lost more than 90 percent elections in the last 10 years.

"The idea and space that Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition," Kishor tweeted.

"Let opposition leadership be decided democratically," he went on to add.