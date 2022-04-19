ADVERTISEMENT

Amid Buzz Over Joining Cong, Prashant Kishor Meets Sonia for 3rd Time in 4 Days

The meeting is also being attended by Ambika Soni, Kamal Nath, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, AK Antony, and others.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
Amid Buzz Over Joining Cong, Prashant Kishor Meets Sonia for 3rd Time in 4 Days
i

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at a key party meeting at her residence, 10 Janpath, on Tuesday, 19 April.

This is Kishor's third meeting with the Congress chief in the past four days, fuelling speculation over the possibility of him joining the grand old party.

Tuesday's meeting is also being attended by Ambika Soni, Kamal Nath, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, AK Antony, Digvijay Singh, and Randeep Surjewala.

Also Read

Prashant Kishor Meets Sonia Gandhi, Key Congress Group for 2nd Time in 3 Days

Prashant Kishor Meets Sonia Gandhi, Key Congress Group for 2nd Time in 3 Days
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×