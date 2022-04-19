ADVERTISEMENT
Amid Buzz Over Joining Cong, Prashant Kishor Meets Sonia for 3rd Time in 4 Days
The meeting is also being attended by Ambika Soni, Kamal Nath, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, AK Antony, and others.
i
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at a key party meeting at her residence, 10 Janpath, on Tuesday, 19 April.
This is Kishor's third meeting with the Congress chief in the past four days, fuelling speculation over the possibility of him joining the grand old party.
Tuesday's meeting is also being attended by Ambika Soni, Kamal Nath, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, AK Antony, Digvijay Singh, and Randeep Surjewala.
ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Dhritiman Ganguly
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×