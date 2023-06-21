ADVERTISEMENT
Narendra Modi in US LIVE Updates: PM to Lead Yoga Day Event at UN HQ Shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in US: Catch all LIVE updates of the visit here.

Narendra Modi in US LIVE Updates: PM to Lead Yoga Day Event at UN HQ Shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi US Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to kick off the second day of his US visit by leading the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The event is scheduled to begin at 8 am ET (5:30 pm IST).

In a video message earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi said:

"Crores of people across the world are doing Yoga with theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is one family)' in mind."

After his arrival in the US on Monday, PM Modi met over two dozen industry and subject leaders like Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts.

Here are the glimpses of the first day of his visit:

The Dignitaries PM Modi met So Far:

  • After his arrival, PM Modi held talks with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, investor Ray Dalio, Lebanese-American essayist Nassim Nicholas Taleb, senior World Bank official Paul Romer, and Indian-origin singer Falu Shah.

  • PM Modi also took part in meetings with several distinguished individuals, including Jeff Smith, an accomplished author and research fellow at Heritage's Asian Studies Center, and Michael Froman, a former US trade representative and diplomat.

  • In addition, Modi met Peter Agre, a highly regarded American physician and Nobel laureate and also engaged with Chandrika Tandon, a renowned musical artist.

  • Daniel Russel, an esteemed former US diplomat, and Elbridge A Colby, a bureaucrat, also held talks with the Indian PM.

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Modi greeting the Indian diaspora in New York.</p></div>

    PM Modi greeting the Indian diaspora in New York.

    (Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Modi will be attending several events in New York and Washington DC.</p></div>

    PM Modi will be attending several events in New York and Washington DC.

    (Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York for his first state visit to the US.</p></div>

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York for his first state visit to the US.

    (Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The Prime Minister pictured with renowned Indian-American vocalist and composer, Falguni Shah.</p></div>

    The Prime Minister pictured with renowned Indian-American vocalist and composer, Falguni Shah.

    (Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The PM held discussions with various think tank experts, covering a range of developmental and geopolitical issues.</p></div>

    The PM held discussions with various think tank experts, covering a range of developmental and geopolitical issues.

    (Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The Prime Minister met with a group of eminent US academics hailing from diverse fields of agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science &amp; technology.</p></div>

    The Prime Minister met with a group of eminent US academics hailing from diverse fields of agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science &amp; technology.

    (Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Modi with renowned American astrophysicist, author and science communicator Neil Tyson.</p></div>

    PM Modi with renowned American astrophysicist, author and science communicator Neil Tyson.

    (Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The Prime Minister also interacted with Tesla and Twitter head Elon Musk. The two discussed Tesla's entry into the Indian market which Musk confirmed would happen soon.</p></div>

    The Prime Minister also interacted with Tesla and Twitter head Elon Musk. The two discussed Tesla's entry into the Indian market which Musk confirmed would happen soon.

    (Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Modi withinvestor, author and co-founder of hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio.</p></div>

    PM Modi withinvestor, author and co-founder of hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio.

    (Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Modi in a conversation with acclaimed Buddhist scholar and author, Bob Thurman.</p></div>

    PM Modi in a conversation with acclaimed Buddhist scholar and author, Bob Thurman.

    (Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Modi with mathematical statistician, public intellectual and author, Prof Nassim Taleb.</p></div>

    PM Modi with mathematical statistician, public intellectual and author, Prof Nassim Taleb.

    (Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

4:32 PM , 21 Jun

UN HQ Makes Last Minute Additions Ahead of Yoga Celebrations Led by Modi

Preparations for the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at of United Nations Headquarters in New York are underway and visuals from the ground showed several hundred yellow yoga mats laid across the the North Lawn of the UN's Headquarters.

4:09 PM , 21 Jun

The Schedule for New York

On 21 June, Prime Minister Modi will lead celebrations on International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters in New York. The PM will also pay respects to a bust of Mahatma Gandhi that is present on the North Lawns of the UN Headquarters.

"From there, he departs for Washington on the 21st itself, where his programme for the Washington leg commences," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said during a special briefing on the PM's visits to the US and Egypt.

The PM's first key engagement in Washington DC would be focused on "skilling for future, which will try to bring out the key complementarities and objectives that both systems aim to seek and achieve in the field of skilling and capacity building."

It is expected that on 21 June itself, Modi and Biden will hold talks during a private engagement.

Sources told The Quint that President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are to host an intimate private dinner, but officials have not confirmed the same.

4:04 PM , 21 Jun

Opinion: 'The Sky Is the Limit': Will Modi-Biden Optimism Reflect on Indo-US Partnership?

Thousands of Indian Americans in their summer finery are expected at the White House ceremony. Indian Americans are showing their invitations on social media, bragging about the rare opportunity, and generally joining the excitement that has built to a fever pitch. A total of 125,000 have registered with the White House for the morning ceremony to attend but it is unclear how many will actually get in. The ceremony is expected to last about an hour, depending on the mercy of the rain gods.

A state visit is rare and comes with all the bells and whistles, requiring a rarer confluence of geopolitical importance, bilateral stakes, strategic calculations, future expectations, and pure politics. India, under Modi, finds itself in that sweet spot.

Read the full article by Seema Sirohi here.

4:04 PM , 21 Jun

'Informative Discussion with Healthcare Experts': PM Modi

PM Modi held a discussion with a group of healthcare experts in New York.

"They shared their rich perspectives on ways to augment healthcare capacities in India. I told them about the work we have done in integrating latest technology in the sector and our efforts like TB elimination," he said.


