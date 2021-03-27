‘Vote in Record Numbers’: PM’s Msg as Elections Begin in Assam, WB
While 30 seats have gone to polls in West Bengal in the 1st phase, in Assam there are 47 constituencies in the fray.
As the first phase of voting for the Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections started on Saturday, 27 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to urge all those eligible to cast their vote.
"Today, Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin. I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers," the PM tweeted.
In a similar message for Assam, he said, "Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote."
While in West Bengal, 30 out of 294 Assembly constituencies have gone to polls in the first phase, in Assam, there are 47 out of 126 constituencies in the fray on Saturday.
In West Bengal, the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is facing a high-stakes challenge from the BJP, with the Congress-Left alliance being the other major force in the state. In Assam, the BJP-led alliance is looking to repeat its feat in the 2016 elections, as it faces a challenge from the Congress coalition.
Polling is being held across eight phases in West Bengal, and in Assam, there are three phases. The results for the elections in the two states, along with those for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, will be announced on 2 May.
