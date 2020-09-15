Nitish, Sushil Restored Bihar’s Lost Confidence, Says PM Modi

In addition to these, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Munger and Jamalpur water supply schemes, which will provide piped clean drinking water to locals.

He said that in the last four to five years, lakhs of urban households in Bihar have received piped water connectivity, while adding that around 57 lakh households in rural areas have been connected with piped water connectivity.

PM Modi said that since 2014, Bihar has restored the confidence of the people in the government machinery by not only focusing on girl-child education but also by enabling the participation of depressed and disadvantaged communities in local panchayats.