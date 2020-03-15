Home Minister Says Detainees Will Be Released Soon: Altaf Bukhari
On Sunday, 15 March, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with a delegation from Jammu & Kashmir’s Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari, at the Ministry of Home Affairs. Home Secretary AK Bhalla and other senior officers were present.
Post the meeting, Altaf Bukhari said that issues regarding the release of political detainees in Jammu & Kashmir was discussed with Home Minister Amit Shah. He further stated that the Union Home Minister has said that the detainees will be released very soon.
Earlier today, Altaf Bukhari also met Prime Minister Modi as a part of a 24-member delegation in New Delhi.
He has said that he was assured by Prime Minister Modi that there will be no demographic change to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
"PM Modi said no demographic changes will be done. He is a man of commitment. His heart beats for people of Jammu and Kashmir," said Bukhari after the meeting, reported news agency ANI.
"He understands what the people of Jammu and Kashmir want. He appreciated when we said that we want the same laws as the rest of the country," he added.
The prime minister has assured us that the issues pertaining to domicile, land, and jobs will be addressed soon. Nobody will take away the lands and jobs of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He also said that a law will be brought for this soon. The prime minister told me that they do not want to disempower the majority.Altaf Bukhari to ANI
When asked about the abrogation of Article 370, Bukhari said that he did not want to comment on something that is before the court.
"First of all, I'll give credit to the people who did not choose to come on the road. Secondly, credit definitely also goes to the planners", he said when asked if the abrogation can cause violence.
He also said that his party has requested the release of everyone in preventive detention.
(With inputs from ANI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )