Home Minister Says Detainees Will Be Released Soon: Altaf Bukhari

On Sunday, 15 March, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with a delegation from Jammu & Kashmir’s Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari, at the Ministry of Home Affairs. Home Secretary AK Bhalla and other senior officers were present.

Post the meeting, Altaf Bukhari said that issues regarding the release of political detainees in Jammu & Kashmir was discussed with Home Minister Amit Shah. He further stated that the Union Home Minister has said that the detainees will be released very soon.