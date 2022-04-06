'BJP Giving Competition to Vote Bank Politics': Modi on Party's Foundation Day

"This year's foundation day has become very important due to 3 reasons. First, we are celebrating 75 years of independence; this is a major occasion for inspiration. Second, rapidly changing global situation; new opportunities are coming up for India continuously," PM Modi said on Wednesday.

"In this, new possibilities are constantly being created for India. The third reason is equally important. A few weeks ago, the double engine governments of the BJP have returned in four states," he added.

"This is not just an election event. This is such a social and national awakening that will be analyzed in history," the PM asserted.