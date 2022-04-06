'BJP Giving Competition to Vote Bank Politics': Modi on Party's Foundation Day
BJP National President JP Nadda also delivered a speech on the occasion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 6 April, addressed BJP workers on the occasion of the party's 42nd Foundation Day.
"The BJP has not only given competition to this vote bank politics, but has also been successful in explaining its disadvantages to the countrymen," PM Modi said during his speech. "Family parties have never allowed the youth of the country to progress, they have always been betrayed. And today we should be proud that today BJP is the only party which is alerting the country to this challenge," he said.
"The youth of the country have now started to understand that how familyists ('parivarwaadis') are the biggest enemy of democracy. These parties, playing with democracy, do not even understand the constitution and constitutional systems. "PM Modi
'Foundation Day Important Due to 3 Reasons'
"This year's foundation day has become very important due to 3 reasons. First, we are celebrating 75 years of independence; this is a major occasion for inspiration. Second, rapidly changing global situation; new opportunities are coming up for India continuously," PM Modi said on Wednesday.
"In this, new possibilities are constantly being created for India. The third reason is equally important. A few weeks ago, the double engine governments of the BJP have returned in four states," he added.
"This is not just an election event. This is such a social and national awakening that will be analyzed in history," the PM asserted.
'BJP Working for Poor, Downtrodden'
"Today there is such a government in the country whose ideological allegiance is in Antyodaya. Working for the upliftment of the poor, downtrodden, backward, women, these are the core values of our party," Modi said in his foundation day speech.
"That is why today the poor, Dalits, backward, tribals as well as women have stood in favor of the BJP, they are a reflection of the strength of the new era. In the last many elections, we have seen continuously, our mothers and sisters come at the fore to make BJP victorious."PM Modi
"Look from the global point of view or from the national point of view, the responsibility of BJP, the responsibility of every BJP worker is increasing continuously. Today, there is an India in front of the world which stands firm for its interests, without any fear or pressure. When the whole world is divided into two opposite poles, then India is being seen as a country which can speak firmly of humanity," the PM stated.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.