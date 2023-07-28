Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned, Ruckus in Lok Sabha Over Manipur

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Monsoon Session got off to a stormy start on Friday, 28 July, with several MPs once again giving adjournment notices to discuss the Manipur violence and kept demanding PM Narendra Modi's presence in the House.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded a discussion on the no-confidence motion in the House at the earliest, to which Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that time for 10 days has been sought from the Speaker to discuss the same.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar objected to TMC MP Derek O'Brien's conduct in the House.
AP MP Sanjay Singh with Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan during a protest over his suspension from Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House complex amid the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Friday, July 28, 2023.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 28, 2023.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 28, 2023.
Union Minister Niranjan Jyoti speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 28, 2023.
Several Opposition MPS said that no Bills should be introduced in the Lok Sabha since a discussion on the no-confidence motion is pending.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi alleged that the Opposition does not take part in the discussions peacefully and does not cooperate to pass any bill in Parliament.
Several MPs gave Suspension of Business notices in the Rajya Sabha as the House saw ruckus for the seventh day of the session.
MPs Protest in the Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha proceedings resumed at 12:00 pm to sloganeering by Opposition MPs over Manipur violence in the well of the House.
Dhankar Object's to Derek Obrien's Conduct
Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day amid sloganeering in the House over the Manipur situation.
The House was adjourned after chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar objected to TMC MP Derek O'Brien's conduct in the House.
"It has become your habit to engage into theatrics. You rise every time, it is your prerogative. The minimum you can exampify is to respect the Chair. You rise every time I say something. "
"I object to the use of word 'theatrics'. I am on the rule," said O'Brien.
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12:00 pm
"In 1978, the Opposition had brought a no-confidence motion in this House. The discussion started the same day, why is there a delay this time?" Chowdhury said.
"There are 10 days given as per the rules. But we are ready to discuss whenever the Speaker decides. I also want to say that if they have so much mistrust, we have the numbers required and they know it," Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12:00 pm after the ruckus.
'Opposition is Not Cooperating': Pralhad Joshi
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi alleged that the Opposition does not take part in the discussions peacefully and does not cooperate to pass any bill in Parliament.
"We are ready to take constructive suggestions from them, but suddenly they brought the no-confidence motion. We will have discussions on the no-confidence motion as and when it is required and since we have the numbers, we do not have a problem," he told news agency ANI.
"If they want the truth (regarding Manipur) to come out, there is no better floor than this," he added.