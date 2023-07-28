Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned, Ruckus in Lok Sabha Over Manipur

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day amid sloganeering in the House over the Manipur situation.

The House was adjourned after chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar objected to TMC MP Derek O'Brien's conduct in the House.

"It has become your habit to engage into theatrics. You rise every time, it is your prerogative. The minimum you can exampify is to respect the Chair. You rise every time I say something. "

"I object to the use of word 'theatrics'. I am on the rule," said O'Brien.