Monsoon Session Live: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM, Lok Sabha Till 2 PM

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2:00 PM and the Rajya Sabha till 12:00 PM amid sloganeering by the Opposition over the Manipur issue on Monday, 31 July.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed the Opposition, saying that they had "spoilt" nine days of Parliament by sloganeering and not letting any of the Houses function.
Meanwhile, a meeting between 'INDIA' leaders and Opposition MPs who recently visited strife-torn Manipur took place on Monday to decide on the further strategy on the issue.
Further, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which will give the Centre greater control over services and the posting of officers in Delhi if passed, is not in the List of Business for the day.
The draft bill had been approved by the Union Cabinet last week, thus replacing the ordinance that the Centre had moved earlier.
The Centre has listed 13 draft legislations for discussion in the Lok Sabha.
A discussion on the no-confidence motion moved by the Centre is expected to be discussed on Monday.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur is expected to introduce The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha.
AAP issued a whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 31 July to 4 August.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressing the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
(Photo: PTI)
'Opposition Has Already Spoilt 9 Days of Parliament': Piyush Goyal
Before the Rajya Sabha was adjourned, Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed the Opposition, alleging that they were trying to "misuse" the liberty given to MPs.
"We want discussions on Manipur to take place in Parliament today at 2 pm. They (Opposition) are trying to misuse the liberty given to the members. The government is ready to discuss Manipur, but they (the Opposition) have already spoilt nine important days of the House."
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12:00 PM amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Sloganeering by Opposition
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2:00 PM amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.
MPs Issue Notices Over Manipur, China Border Issue
Congress MP Manish Tewari issued an adjournment notice to discuss the border situation with China.
On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Manoj Jha, Amarendra Dhari Singh, Pramod Tiwari, Imam Pratapgarhi, Sandeep Pathak, Rajiv Shukla, K Keshava Rao, Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra, Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, and Ranjeet Kumar issued Suspension of Business notices to discuss the unrest in Manipur.