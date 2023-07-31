Monsoon Session Live: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM, Lok Sabha Till 2 PM

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2:00 PM and the Rajya Sabha till 12:00 PM amid sloganeering by the Opposition over the Manipur issue on Monday, 31 July.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed the Opposition, saying that they had "spoilt" nine days of Parliament by sloganeering and not letting any of the Houses function.