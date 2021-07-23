Parliament Monsoon Session: RS, LS Adjourned Till 12 pm Amid Protests by Oppn
Catch all the live updates on the Monsoon Session of Parliament here.
TMC MP Shantanu Sen, who snatched the paper from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's hands on Thursday, has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the entire Monsoon Session.
Meanwhile, both Houses of Parliament have been adjourned till 12 pm on Friday, 23 July, soon after proceedings resumed.
Chaotic scenes emerged on Thursday, the third day of the Monsoon Session, with both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha being adjourned for the day amid Opposition protests.
Ahead of the Monsoon Session, PM Modi had said there should be meaningful discussions about the pandemic "that has gripped the entire world"
The Monsoon session comes amid reports that Israel-made spyware Pegasus is believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers
Both the Houses – the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – will meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm on all days
The session is likely to conclude on 13 August
At least 23 bills have been listed by the Centre to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the session
Oppn Parties Protest Against Prgasus Reports At Gandhi Statue
Congress, DMK, and Shiv Sena MPs protested against 'Pegasus Project' reports in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises.
TMC MP Suspended From Rajya Sabha for Monsoon Session
TMC MP Shantanu Sen, who snatched the paper from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's hands on Thursday, has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the entire Monsoon Session.
"I'm deeply distressed by the course of events in House. Unfortunately, proceedings of the House hit a new low with papers being snatched from the Minister and torn into pieces. Such actions are clear assault on our Parliamentary democracy," Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday.
Farmers' Protests: Congress MP Gives Suspension-of-Business Notice in RS
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has given a Suspension-of-Business notice in Rajya Sabha over the farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm laws.
CPI(M) MP Gives Suspension-of-Business Notice Over Pegasus Row
CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem gives notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.