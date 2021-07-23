Parliament Monsoon Session: RS, LS Adjourned Till 12 pm Amid Protests by Oppn

TMC MP Shantanu Sen, who snatched the paper from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's hands on Thursday, has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the entire Monsoon Session.

Meanwhile, both Houses of Parliament have been adjourned till 12 pm on Friday, 23 July, soon after proceedings resumed.

Chaotic scenes emerged on Thursday, the third day of the Monsoon Session, with both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha being adjourned for the day amid Opposition protests.