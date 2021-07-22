Parliament Monsoon Session: LS, RS Adjourned Till 12 pm Amid Uproar by Oppn

The proceedings in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon, soon after it started amid uproar by the Opposition.

On Tuesday, with COVID-19 on the agenda for discussion, the Congress slammed the Centre in the Upper House for flouting norms during election rallies and demanded accountability.

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to speak in Parliament at 2 pm today.