Parliament Monsoon Session: LS, RS Adjourned Till 12 pm Amid Uproar by Oppn
Catch all the live updates on the Monsoon Session of Parliament here.
The proceedings in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon, soon after it started amid uproar by the Opposition.
On Tuesday, with COVID-19 on the agenda for discussion, the Congress slammed the Centre in the Upper House for flouting norms during election rallies and demanded accountability.
Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to speak in Parliament at 2 pm today.
Ahead of the beginning of the session, PM Modi had said there should be meaningful discussions about the pandemic "that has gripped the entire world".
The Monsoon session comes amid reports that Israel-made spyware Pegasus is believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers.
Both the Houses – the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – will meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm on all days.
The session is likely to conclude on 13 August, with around 19 sittings scheduled during this time.
At least 23 bills have been listed by the Centre to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the session.
Farm Laws: Congress MPs Protest in Front of Gandhi Statue
On Thursday, Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in front of Gandhi Statue in the premises of Parliament, over the Centre's new farm laws
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 pm Amid Uproar
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon, soon after it started amid uproar by the Opposition.
Pegasus Row: Manish Tewari Gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in the House over the Pegasus row.
