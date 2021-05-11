‘Nothing to Apologise for’: Tejasvi Surya ‘Ducks’ Press Questions

Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, on Monday, 10 May, claimed he had “nothing to apologise for” and, in a video that has since gone viral, appeared to evade reporters’ questions on why he singled out 16 Muslim individuals among the 200 plus BBMP staffers — a decision that led to the immediate removal of 17 staffers and a barrage of Islamophobic fake news being peddled on WhatsApp.

As per The Deccan Herald, Surya even ended the press conference, claiming that he doesn’t want his attention to be diverted from the bed allocation scam, after he was asked why the Muslim staffers were taken to the police station twice.