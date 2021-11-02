'Nobody Gives Them Any Love': Rahul Gandhi's Support to Virat Kohli Amid Abuse

Kohli has been at the receiving end of much vitriol after India's back-to-back losses against Pakistan and New Zealand in the ongoing tournament.

Gandhi's show of support towards Kohli also comes amid online rape threats to his nine-month-old daughter. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday, 2 November, issued a notice to the Delhi Police Cyber Crime cell over the threats against the nine-month-old.

The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on rape threats to Vamika Kohli.

The DCW has directed the Cyber Crime to register an FIR, track down and arrest the alleged perpetrator, their press release stated.