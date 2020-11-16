Nitish Kumar Back as Bihar CM; Renu Devi, Tarkishore Prasad Dy CMs

Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) chief Nitish Kumar was on Monday, 16 November, sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for his fourth straight term and his seventh overall in the presence of senior party leaders and BJP leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Devendra Fadnavis.

“Based on the public's decision, the NDA has once again formed the government in the state. We will work together and serve the people,” CM Nitish Kumar said on Monday, after the oath-taking ceremony.

PM Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Nitish Kumar on Monday evening, tweeting, “...NDA family will work together for progress of Bihar. I assure all possible support from Centre for the welfare of Bihar.”