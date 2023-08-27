The Nuh district administration has re-asserted that it denied permission to Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh and has issued orders for the temporary suspension of bulk SMS and mobile internet services within the district, effective from 12 noon on 26 August to 12 midnight on 28 August.

'Misleading Information?' Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata emphasised that this measure was taken by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department of Haryana, "in response to misleading information circulating on social media platforms regarding the approval of the yatra in Nuh."

"This is being done to safeguard public and private property and maintain law and order amidst the tense atmosphere and the anticipation of the Shobha Yatra organised by certain groups on 28 August," Khadgata added.

What else closes: The Deputy Commissioner has also announced the closure of all government and private educational institutions and banks in the district on 28 August to maintain safety and avoid potential disturbances. Section 144 has been imposed to limit public gatherings to prevent any potential disruption in the district.

Why permission was denied: Previously on 23 August, the Nuh district administration had denied permission to the VHP rally to "ensure peace and public order in the district, considering the upcoming G20 Sherpa group meeting from September 3-7 and the need to prevent disturbances following the previous month's violence on 31 July."

Last month, six people were killed in the communal violence that erupted in Nuh and Gurugram.

What the VHP is saying: Meanwhile, The Indian Express reported on Sunday, 27 August, that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has said that the event will proceed as planned.

“This time, the Hindu society of Mewat has decided to organise the Yatra with perseverance and resolve. This is why the VHP is announcing a programme for the entire state," Dr Surendra Kumar Jain, the Central Joint General Secretary of VHP, said, according to The Indian Express.

"On Monday, a mass Jalabhishek programme will be organised in a Shiva temple in every block of the state at 11 am and the Hindu society there will participate in this programme. At the Yatra in Nuh, outsiders won’t be participating," Dr Jain reportedly added.