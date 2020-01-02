Senior NCP Leader DP Tripathi Passes Away, Condolences Pour In

Senior NCP leader and former Rajya Sabha member DP Tripathi passed away on Thursday, 2 January, in New Delhi after a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 67.

Tripathi, the general secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party and a former students' union leader, was battling cancer.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other party leaders condoled his death. Describing him as a scholar, Pawar said that Tripathi was "a perfect blend of diligence and intelligence in politics".