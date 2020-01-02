Senior NCP Leader DP Tripathi Passes Away, Condolences Pour In
Senior NCP leader and former Rajya Sabha member DP Tripathi passed away on Thursday, 2 January, in New Delhi after a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 67.
Tripathi, the general secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party and a former students' union leader, was battling cancer.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other party leaders condoled his death. Describing him as a scholar, Pawar said that Tripathi was "a perfect blend of diligence and intelligence in politics".
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also took to Twitter to mourn Tripathi's demise.
NCP's Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel also expressed shock over Tripathi's demise and said he will never be forgotten.
NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule described him as a "guide and mentor" for all party workers.
